You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police looking for man taking video near home in Enola
alert

Police looking for man taking video near home in Enola

{{featured_button_text}}
Video suspect

East Pennsboro Township is looking for this man who was seen outside a home on Tower Road.

East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a suspicious man.

Police said the man was walking around the exterior of a home in the 700 block of Tower Road at 1:51 p.m. on July 29 and appeared to be taking video.

Police said they don't know what the man was attempting to do or what he was looking for, but he was an uninvited guest on the property.

Anyone who may know who it is or what he may be doing should contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News