Police looking for man taking video near home in Enola

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a suspicious man.

Police said the man was walking around the exterior of a home in the 700 block of Tower Road at 1:51 p.m. on July 29 and appeared to be taking video.

Police said they don't know what the man was attempting to do or what he was looking for, but he was an uninvited guest on the property.

Anyone who may know who it is or what he may be doing should contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.