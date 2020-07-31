Police looking for man taking video near home in Enola

-
East Pennsboro Township Police are looking for a suspicious man.
Police said the man was walking around the exterior of a home in the 700 block of Tower Road at 1:51 p.m. on July 29 and appeared to be taking video.
Police said they don't know what the man was attempting to do or what he was looking for, but he was an uninvited guest on the property.
Anyone who may know who it is or what he may be doing should contact the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at (717) 732-3633.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
