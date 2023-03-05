West Shore Regional Police reported late last week that a joint detail with the Dauphin County Gang Task Force and Dauphin County Probation resulted in the seizure of guns and drugs in February.

Police reported that they conducted a "targeted" detail of a business in Lemoyne on Feb. 10, though they didn't report which business it was. Police noted that the detail was in response to information regarding a "large amount of criminal activity" taking place at the business.

The detail resulted in 10 arrests and the seizure of seven illegal guns and a large amount of drugs. Police did not list the names of those arrested in the detail.

Since the investigation, police said they have met with the business owners to work on a "positive relationship" and to ensure no further criminal activity.