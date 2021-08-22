Police investigating shooting in Shippensburg Township

State Police at Carlisle said they are investigating a shooting in which at least one person was injured in Shippensburg Township early Sunday morning.

Police said someone shot at two unknown men, before the men returned fire, shooting multiple rounds, some of which struck an occupied residence in the 200 block of North Queen Street at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Police noted the residence was occupied by Shippensburg University students, though the only individual known to police so far is not a student at the university.

Police said the individuals all fled the area, and at about 3 a.m., a 20-year-old man was admitted and treated at UPMC Carlisle for a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The individual admitted to being shot in Shippensburg, according to police.

Police said that the location is about 20 yards from a shooting homicide that occurred in October 2019.

Police said the investigation is active and as of Sunday evening, no arrests have been made. Police said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper John Boardman at 717-249-2121.