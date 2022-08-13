 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigating Saturday morning shooting incident in Carlisle

  • Updated
  • 0
Carlisle Police Department 3

The Carlisle Police Department is located at 240 Lincoln St.

 Maddie Seiler

Carlisle Police are actively investigating a shooting incident in the borough early Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened along the 100 block of North East Street and "all indications are that the shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act."

A victim was transported from the scene by EMS and is receiving care at a local hospital, and police said the suspect is not in custody at this time.

"It appears the victim was the intended target and there is no threat to the community at large," police said in a news release.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

