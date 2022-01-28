Police investigating fatal crash on turnpike in Silver Spring Township Friday morning

The Cumberland County coroner and Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that happened around 5 a.m. Friday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred in the westbound lanes at mile marker 232.4, about two miles west of the Gettysburg Pike exit, in Silver Spring township, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

Coroner Charley Hall said a white Jeep Cherokee left the highway on the right side and rolled. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.