Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in York County

Northern York County Regional Police

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for a black 2002 to 2004 Nissan Altima as part of its investigation into a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Manchester Township early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called at 1:18 a.m. Saturday for a crash that occurred in the 300 block of Loucks Road in Manchester Township.

A 40-year-old man from York was a pedestrian in the westbound lane of Loucks Road when a westbound vehicle struck him, police said. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.

Police on Monday said they are looking for a Nissan Altima based on the parts left behind at the scene. The vehicle will have damage to its passenger side mirror, as well as damage to its passenger side windows.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-292-3647 or via its tip line at 717-467-TELL.

