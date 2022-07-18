Police investigate Waynesboro home invasion that left resident with 13 stab wounds

Waynesboro Police are investigating a home invasion and stabbing from Sunday afternoon that left two residents with injuries.

Officers responded to a home on Harrison Avenue around 4 p.m. for a report that "one or two masked individuals" had forced entry into the residence, police said.

One resident suffered 13 stab wounds and was treated and released from Meritus Medical Center while a second individual was treated at Waynesboro Hospital for a leg injury and subsequently released.

Information regarding their identities has not been released.

Police received reports that one assailant possibly remained inside the home and established a perimeter. They requested the assistance of a tactical team from the State Police and cleared the residence without locating the assailant.

Waynesboro officers were assisted by the Washington Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department and fire police, the Franklin County Coroner's Office, Medic 2, the Waynesboro Ambulance Squad and the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services, police said.

They do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-762-2131.

Further details regarding this incident will be released on Cumberlink when they become available.