Police investigate shooting at Camp Hill park
Camp Hill Police are investigating a shooting that they believe left one man with non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

Police said officers were dispatched to Christian Seibert Memorial Park at 5:47 p.m. Monday for a report of shots fired in the parking lot. When officers arrived, however, all involved parties had fled the scene.

Police noted that a man showed up with gun shot wounds at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center only a few minutes after the shooting.

Police said they have determined that this was not a random shooting and that there is no threat to the general public. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-737-1570.

