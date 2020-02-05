Police investigate possible arson at Salvation Army building in Carlisle
Carlisle Police are investigating a possible arson Tuesday at the Salvation Army building in Carlisle.

Police said they responded to a fire call at 20 E. Pomfret St., in the borough around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday along with several fire departments. A caller reported a fire at the property. Units arrived at the scene scene and observed a large fire engulfing a shed to the rear of the property.

Police said the fire departments successfully extinguished the fire, which left a vehicle and property surrounding the shed damaged. 

After investigating the incident, police said it appears the fire was purposefully set by two suspects. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department by calling 717-243-5252 or by submitting a tip through Crimewatch.

