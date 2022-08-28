 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate 'large amount of blood' found on road in Silver Spring Township

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for information regarding a "large amount of blood" that was found on the road and grass area off Ashburg Drive.

Police said that around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, the blood was discovered on the road, and police said it has presumed to be human blood. An incident would have occurred sometime overnight Friday into Saturday, most likely between midnight and sunrise.

Police said they have checked with nearby elder care facilities and neighbors to see if anyone is missing or unaccounted for, but they have not discovered a potential victim.

Police ask anyone with information or who may have heard or seen something suspicious to call Detective Cory Keen at 717-697-0607, ext. 2004.

