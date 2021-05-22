Police incident closes block of North Hanover Street in Carlisle Saturday night

A police incident has closed North Hanover Street between Louther and North streets in Carlisle Saturday evening.

Carlisle Police at 9:20 p.m. said they are not providing any details at this time.

Police presence seems to be focused around GQ Barber Shop in the 100 block of North Hanover Street. Reports from the scene indicate both Carlisle Police and State Police at Carlisle are at the scene.

For more details, check back for updates at Cumberlink.com.