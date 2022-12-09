Police identify woman killed in I-81 crash Wednesday involving tractor-trailer

A woman is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash on Interstate 81 that involved a tractor trailer, State Police at Chambersburg said.

The crash occurred at 1:14 p.m. at the mile marker 14.5 exit ramp in Guilford Township in Franklin County.

Police said a Toyota RAV4 entered the off-ramp and left the west shoulder of the ramp, striking the rear of a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder. After impact, the RAV4 reentered the exit ramp and slid sideways south, coming to a final uncontrolled rest on the west shoulder of the off-ramp. The tractor trailer remained parked on the west shoulder of the exit ramp and was at a final rest facing mostly south.

A woman in the front passenger seat of the RAV4 became entrapped in the vehicle died from her injuries, police said. The Franklin County Coroner's officer pronounced her deceased on the scene.

Police identified the woman as Michelle Massey, 61, of Wayne, Pennsylvania.

The driver of the RAV4 was transported to Merritus Hospital in Hagerstown, Maryland, with minor injuries.

Police said the operator of the tractor trailer did not report any injuries.