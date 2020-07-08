Police: Homicide charges pending against 13-year-old in death of sibling in Franklin County
Police: Homicide charges pending against 13-year-old in death of sibling in Franklin County

Pennsylvania State Police said charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault are pending against a 13-year-old after the shooting death of his 9-year-old sibling in Franklin County.

Police said they were dispatched to a residence on Cleveland Avenue in Waynesboro about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. A 9-year-old boy was transported to Waynesboro Hospital where he died of his injuries, which police did not specify.

Police said they took the victim's 13-year-old brother into custody for the shooting death. Police determined that the 13-year-old had retrieved a 9mm handgun in the residence and shot the brother.

The boy's name was not released as of Wednesday afternoon.

