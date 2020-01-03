A Lower Allen Township woman needed emergency neurosurgery after first responders found her New Year's Day with severe injuries police say were caused by her home health aide.
Anatoli Harlamov, 57, of Enola, was charged with felony aggravated assault and neglect of care of a dependent person after admitting to "exploding" in anger at the woman for whom he was caring, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Lower Allen Township Police Detective Donald Coffey II.
Harlamov alternated caring for the alleged victim with another home health aide, who called 911 on Jan. 1 after receiving a series of phone calls from Harlamov, police said. Police and EMS responded to an apartment in the 800 block of Lisburn Road and found a woman with severe injuries to her face and head. She had bruising and swelling to her right eye, and lacerations on the right side of her face and behind her left ear.
She was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital, where it was determined that she had brain hemorrhaging and facial and head trauma, according to the affidavit. She was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for neurosurgery.
The home health aide who called 911 told police she began receiving calls from Harlamov between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
"(She) said that Harlamov sounded intoxicated and was ranting about how lonely he was and that he would be staying at (the victim's) residence for the evening," the affidavit states. "Harlamov spoke about bringing a fruit basket and candy with him to (the victim's) apartment."
Between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. the following morning, Harlamov called the other home health aide approximately eight additional times, but she did not answer, police said. When she finally did answer at approximately 6 a.m., Harlamov said he was having difficulty picking the alleged victim up. She gave Harlamov instructions on how to get her up, but he called back at 8 a.m., saying he still could not pick her up.
The other home health aide went to the alleged victim's apartment and found her lying on the floor and injured. At that point, she called 911.
You have free articles remaining.
Police located Harlamov at his mother's home in the 2200 block of Cedar Run Drive and used a warrant to search the apartment, according to the affidavit. They found recently washed clothes, a drop of blood in a bath tub and a metal thermos with drops of blood on it.
Harmalov was taken to the police station, where he admitted he was the only person with the alleged victim and he had been drinking heavily, police said.
"Harlamov spoke about 'exploding' and being very angry at (the victim) for the way she treated him," the affidavit states. "Harlamov later admitted to assaulting (the victim) but couldn't remember how he did it and that he prayed to God for forgiveness the morning after."
He also admitted to putting a blood-soaked pillow and bloody napkins in a trash chute, police said.
In addition to the felonies, he was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, endangering the welfare of a dependent person for whom he is responsible, and tampering with physical evidence, according to court documents. He was arraigned and confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $1 million cash bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Jan. 22 in front of Magisterial District Judge Charles Clement Jr.