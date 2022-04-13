 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Police: Hit-and-run driver intentionally struck PennDOT worker in Silver Spring Township

  • Updated
  • 0
Silver Spring Township hit-and-run

Silver Spring Township Police are looking for the driver of the pictured vehicle who allegedly, intentionally struck a PennDOT employee on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Road Wednesday morning.

 provided by Silver Spring Township Police

Silver Spring Township Police say they are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash who they say intentionally struck a PennDOT employee Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of a pick-up truck struck the employee on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday and fled the scene. Police said the PennDOT worker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or incident to contact Sgt. Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or abassler@sstwp.org. Police are also looking for anyone in the area who has surveillance cameras that may have captured the vehicle.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 7

Sentinel police log for April 7

Today's Sentinel police log includes a firearms arrest after a crash in Upper Allen and an arrest after a driver fled a traffic stop in East Pennsboro.

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Hill could be the 'epicenter' of another COVID outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News