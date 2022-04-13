Police: Hit-and-run driver intentionally struck PennDOT worker in Silver Spring Township

Silver Spring Township Police say they are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash who they say intentionally struck a PennDOT employee Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of a pick-up truck struck the employee on Rich Valley Road near Sherwood Drive at about 10:50 a.m. Wednesday and fled the scene. Police said the PennDOT worker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about the driver or incident to contact Sgt. Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or abassler@sstwp.org. Police are also looking for anyone in the area who has surveillance cameras that may have captured the vehicle.