Police: Harrisburg man jumped into Susuquehanna River to avoid arrest
Vincent Nichols

A Harrisburg man this week waived charges of flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest to higher court after police said he jumped into the Susquehanna River to avoid arrest.

West Shore Regional Police said Vincent Nichols, 36, was trespassing on a property in the 800 block of North Front Street in Wormleysburg and appeared to be intoxicated.

When police arrived on the scene, Nichols ran and jumped into the river. Multiple rescue units were dispatched to pull him out.

Nichols was then taken into custody.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

