Police: Group of suspects threw sauce at passerby at Sheetz in Shippensburg
alert top story

Police: Group of suspects threw sauce at passerby at Sheetz in Shippensburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg Borough Police are looking for a group of suspects traveling in a vehicle with a West Virginia license plate after they threw sauce at a passerby, causing temporary blindness and eye irritation early Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a report of an assault at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheetz on East King Street. They said the group intentionally threw Sheetz' "Boom Boom Sauce" from their vehicle - a white Nissan, four-door sedan. The sedan has a hubcap missing from its front right wheel.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle to call them at 717-532-7361.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News