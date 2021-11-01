 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Group of men likely behind multiple robberies in Shippensburg

  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

State Police at Carlisle are looking for information regarding a group of men they believe are behind multiple robberies in which pedestrians are beaten and their items taken.

Police said the latest incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Coy Avenue and Rotz Avenue in Shippensburg Township.

Police said a man and two women were walking when they were approached by a group of six to eight men wearing dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves. When the group started assaulting the man, one of the women attempted to intervene and was pushed to the ground.

After assaulting the man, the group of suspects took the man's phone and the phone of the woman they knocked down before fleeing the scene. The man suffered "significant injuries" and was treated at the hospital, according to police.

Police believe the same group of men are behind a similar assault on Oct. 23 that occurred around the same area as the latest incident. A man was walking in the area of the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township at 8:30 p.m. when a group of five to six men approached him wearing masks and blue gloves. The group, which was coming from a nearby alley, asked where he was going before assaulting him.

Police said the man was struck repeatedly in the face and lost consciousness. The group of men assaulted him in a brush/wooded area nearby and stole his shorts, shoes, wallet and cell phone before fleeing the area, according to police.

People are also reading…

Shippensburg Police is also investigating an incident in which a victim was assaulted and robbed, with clothing also taken, at about 2 a.m. Oct. 17.

Police said they believe these are the same suspects in each incident and ask anyone with information regarding the robberies to call them at 717-249-2121. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-472-8477.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Sentinel police log for Oct. 26

Today's Sentinel police log includes extradition in a child sexual abuse case in Middlesex Township and a scam report in Mechanicsburg involving gift card purchases.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Sentinel police log for Oct. 28

Today's Sentinel police log includes criminal mischief incidents and single-vehicle crashes in Cumberland County, as well as a stalking arrest in Dauphin County.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 27

Sentinel police log for Oct. 27

Today's Sentinel police log includes two catalytic converter thefts in Perry County, and terroristic threat charges filed against two juveniles accused of making threats to Susquenita High School.

Sentinel police log for Oct. 25

Sentinel police log for Oct. 25

Today's Sentinel police log includes a hit-and-run in Mechanicsburg, a false reports arrest in Wormleysburg, and a motorcycle theft in Shippensburg Township.

Sentinel police log for Nov. 1

Sentinel police log for Nov. 1

Today's Sentinel police log includes retail theft arrests in Carlisle, an extortion arrest in Upper Allen and burglary reports across Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ed Sheeran drops new album while ASAP Rocky drops his oldest mixtape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News