Police: Group of men likely behind multiple robberies in Shippensburg

State Police at Carlisle are looking for information regarding a group of men they believe are behind multiple robberies in which pedestrians are beaten and their items taken.

Police said the latest incident occurred at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Coy Avenue and Rotz Avenue in Shippensburg Township.

Police said a man and two women were walking when they were approached by a group of six to eight men wearing dark-colored clothing, masks and gloves. When the group started assaulting the man, one of the women attempted to intervene and was pushed to the ground.

After assaulting the man, the group of suspects took the man's phone and the phone of the woman they knocked down before fleeing the scene. The man suffered "significant injuries" and was treated at the hospital, according to police.

Police believe the same group of men are behind a similar assault on Oct. 23 that occurred around the same area as the latest incident. A man was walking in the area of the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township at 8:30 p.m. when a group of five to six men approached him wearing masks and blue gloves. The group, which was coming from a nearby alley, asked where he was going before assaulting him.

Police said the man was struck repeatedly in the face and lost consciousness. The group of men assaulted him in a brush/wooded area nearby and stole his shorts, shoes, wallet and cell phone before fleeing the area, according to police.

Shippensburg Police is also investigating an incident in which a victim was assaulted and robbed, with clothing also taken, at about 2 a.m. Oct. 17.

Police said they believe these are the same suspects in each incident and ask anyone with information regarding the robberies to call them at 717-249-2121. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-472-8477.