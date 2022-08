Upper Allen Township Police are asking residents for information in connection with an assault reported Sunday evening.

Police said an elderly woman was walking in the area of Spring Run Park a little before 8:45 p.m. Sunday when she was struck in the head by a rock or similar object, injuring her.

Police said the perpetrators were described as a group of juveniles who ran from the park eastbound on Spring Run Drive.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-850-UAPD (8273).