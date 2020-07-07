Police: Group in car threw sauce at passerby at Sheetz in Shippensburg

Shippensburg Borough Police are looking for a group of people traveling in a vehicle with a West Virginia license plate after they threw sauce at a passerby, causing temporary blindness and eye irritation early Tuesday morning.
Police said they received a report of an assault at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Sheetz on East King Street. They said the group intentionally threw Sheetz’ “Boom Boom Sauce” from their vehicle, a white Nissan, four-door sedan. The sedan has a hubcap missing from its front right wheel.
Police ask anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants to call them at 717-532-7361.
