Police: Four men rob Rite Aid pharmacy, spray employees and patrons with pepper spray-like substance in York County

Northern York County Regional Police are looking for four men after a robbery at Rite Aid in Jackson Township Monday night.

Police said four men rushed the store at 8:57 p.m. Monday, with three of them jumping behind the pharmacy counter and demanding Xanax. A store employee was ordered to fill two white garbage bags full of medications, and police said a total count of missing items has not yet been completed.

The cash register was also emptied, with an undisclosed amount of cash taken.

Police said the robbers ordered all employees and patrons near the pharmacy to lie down on the floor, and they then sprayed them with a pepper spraylike substance.

After the robbers fled in an unknown direction, EMS units responded to treat the employees and patrons for skin and throat irritations. No one needed transportation to the hospital for further treatment.

Police said all of the robbers are men in their late teens or early 20s with thin to average builds. They were all wearing black clothing and had their faces covered with ski masks.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-292-3647.