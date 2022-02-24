Police: Fatal crash reported near Roxbury in Franklin County Thursday morning

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting a fatal crash Thursday morning in Franklin County.
State Police Public Information Officer Megan Ammerman said an unidentified person was pronounced dead after a crash before 6 a.m. on Route 641 (Forge Hill Road) in Lurgan Township. The secen of the crash is near Roxbury and northwest of Shippensburg.
Police closed Route 641 after the crash just north of Lower Horse Valley Road, Ammerman said. The area reopened at about 9:30 a.m.
Franklin County: Forge Hill Rd (641) is still closed IAO Lower Horse Valley Rd for a fatal crash. The roadway is expected to be opening shortly. Expect delays.— Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 24, 2022