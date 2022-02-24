 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Fatal crash reported near Roxbury in Franklin County Thursday morning

Pennsylvania State Police logo

Pennsylvania State Police are reporting a fatal crash Thursday morning in Franklin County.

State Police Public Information Officer Megan Ammerman said an unidentified person was pronounced dead after a crash before 6 a.m. on Route 641 (Forge Hill Road) in Lurgan Township. The secen of the crash is near Roxbury and northwest of Shippensburg.

Police closed Route 641 after the crash just north of Lower Horse Valley Road, Ammerman said. The area reopened at about 9:30 a.m.

