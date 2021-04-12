Police: Enola man shot wife, killed adult daughter shortly after police arrived to check on dispute

A 78-year-old Enola man faces homicide charges after allegedly shooting his wife and killing his adult daughter a short time after police visited the home Saturday.

East Pennsboro Township Police said John Allen Miller is charged with criminal homicide - murder in the first degree, as well as two felony counts each of aggravated assault - attempt to cause injury with extreme indifference and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said they were initially dispatched to the first block of Greenmont Drive Saturday for a domestic dispute. Initially, police said officers at the scene determined it to be a dispute "civil in nature" involving a father and his adult daughter, and they left the scene.

A short time later, police received another 911 call from Miller who told dispatch that he had shot and killed his wife and daughter, according to police.

Officers again arrived on the scene, arrested Miller without incident. They found the daughter dead in the home, and also located Miller's wife, who was shot but alive. Police said they rendered first aid to the woman, whose name they did not release, and she was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.