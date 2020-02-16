Police: Enola man charged with sexually assaulting two teens

An Enola man faces charges in two sexual assault cases filed late last week, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

Logan Schade Weiser, 19, was charged with felony statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault stemming from a December incident. He was also charged with felony statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone younger than 16, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault stemming from a reported January incident.

Police said the investigation began when a 15-year-old girl was brought to the police station to report a possible sexual assault on Dec. 19, 2019. Police said that on Jan. 16, another 15-year-old girl was brought to the station in reference to a sexual assault.

Through the investigation, police said the suspect in both cases was found to be the same person and was identified as Weiser, according to police.

Police said Weiser admitted "to the events," and both sets of charges were filed Feb. 12. Weiser was arraigned last week, and bail was set at $5,000 cash in each case, which he posted.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 in both cases.