Police: East Pennsboro woman fabricated illness of child who was forced to undergo medical procedures

An East Pennsboro Township woman faces charges after police said she fabricated symptoms and illness of a child for whom she was a caregiver, which resulted in the child undergoing unnecessary medical procedures.

Christine Marie Maxwell, 48, was charged with felony aggravated assault of a victim younger than 13, endangering the welfare of a child and theft by deception, as well as misdemeanor simple assault in relation to incidents that date back to 2019.

East Pennsboro Township Police reported Tuesday that they were alerted on Sept. 25, 2019, to a report that a caregiver was suspected of child abuse due to Munchausen syndrome by proxy, now coined "caregiver-fabricated illness."

After an investigation and review of medical records by law enforcement and medical professionals, police said they determined that Maxwell faked symptoms and illness of the child and forced the child to undergo many medical procedures and tests that were later deemed unnecessary.

Maxwell was arraigned on Dec. 7 and released on $20,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.