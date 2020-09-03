Police: Driver stabbed after crash on I-83 in York County Wednesday

State Police at Carlisle are looking for a female driver of a dark sedan after police said she stabbed another driver following a crash on Interstate 83 north.
Police said the victim - a 59-year-old Red Lion woman - was involved in a minor crash on the interstate near Exit 22 in York County at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Both drivers stopped on the shoulder and made contact.
Police said that is when the other driver stabbed her multiple times and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s with reddish-brown hair. She is driving a dark colored sedan, according to police.
Police said a large, yellow Jeep Wrangler was also involved in the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-428-1011.
