Police: Driver stabbed after crash on I-83 in York County Wednesday
Police: Driver stabbed after crash on I-83 in York County Wednesday

State Police at Carlisle are looking for a female driver of a dark sedan after police said she stabbed another driver following a crash on Interstate 83 north.

Police said the victim - a 59-year-old Red Lion woman - was involved in a minor crash on the interstate near Exit 22 in York County at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Both drivers stopped on the shoulder and made contact.

Police said that is when the other driver stabbed her multiple times and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s with reddish-brown hair. She is driving a dark colored sedan, according to police.

Police said a large, yellow Jeep Wrangler was also involved in the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-428-1011.

