Police: Driver killed when tree fell onto car due to high winds in Lower Allen Sunday

Lower Allen Township Police reported Tuesday that a driver is dead and a passenger is injured after a tree fell onto their car due to high winds Sunday afternoon.

Police, EMS and fire departments were dispatched to the 3800 block of Lisburn Road at 3:36 p.m. Sunday for a report that a large tree had fallen onto a vehicle resulting in entrapment of the two occupants. PPL was also called to the scene because of live wires arcing, police said.

Police said the accident happened when a Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Lisburn Road when the large tree, which was about 20 yards off the east side of the road on a steep embankment, fell due to high wind gusts. The falling tree struck the Tundra, trapping the driver and passenger, and taking down power lines in the immediate area, also starting a small brush fire, according to police.

A Ford F-150 that had just turned north on Lisburn Road from Old Forge Road was also struck by the falling tree, causing the windshield to shatter, though police did not report any injuries from that.

When first responders arrived, they were able to extricate the female passenger from the Tundra, and she was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for unknown injuries.