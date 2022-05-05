 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Police: Dead SCI Camp Hill inmate's injuries came from altercation with another prisoner

  • Updated
  • 0
Cumberland County Coroner's Office logo

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall on Thursday ruled the death of a SCI Camp Hill prisoner as homicide.

Hall said inmate Joel D. Vanderpool, 39, was found Wednesday unresponsive in his cell at the Lower Allen Township prison. Vanderpool had been found by a corrections officer during his morning rounds. State Police at Carlisle said first aid was attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall said an autopsy ruled that Vanderpool died of multiple traumatic injuries, and Hall has labeled it a homicide.

State Police is investigating the case and reported Thursday afternoon that Vanderpool suffered injuries during a physical altercation with another inmate. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornadoes touch down across the Plains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News