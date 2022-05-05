Police: Dead SCI Camp Hill inmate's injuries came from altercation with another prisoner

Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall on Thursday ruled the death of a SCI Camp Hill prisoner as homicide.

Hall said inmate Joel D. Vanderpool, 39, was found Wednesday unresponsive in his cell at the Lower Allen Township prison. Vanderpool had been found by a corrections officer during his morning rounds. State Police at Carlisle said first aid was attempted, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall said an autopsy ruled that Vanderpool died of multiple traumatic injuries, and Hall has labeled it a homicide.

State Police is investigating the case and reported Thursday afternoon that Vanderpool suffered injuries during a physical altercation with another inmate. The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

