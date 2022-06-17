Police: Couple charged after traveling to Upper Allen, threatening victims following argument on social media

A Lancaster couple faces charges after police said they traveled to Upper Allen Township following an online argument and threatened victims with a gun last week.

Harvey Segarra, 32, and Cassandra Ortiz, 25, were charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm and misdemeanor terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct after the incident on June 10.

Upper Allen Township Police said the couple traveled to a residence in the 900 block of Sheffield Avenue to confront the victims about an argument on social media. During the incident, Segarra had a physical fight with one of the victims, according to police.

After that fight, Segarra allegedly returned to his vehicle, produced a loaded handgun and threatened the victims, according to police. The two then fled the area prior to police arrival and were not immediately located.

During the investigation, police determined Segarra is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the pair, and they arrested them at their residence on Thursday without incident.

Both were arraigned, and while Segarra remains in Cumberland County Prison on $75,000 cash bail, bail for Ortiz was reduced from $75,000 cash to $15,000 unsecured, and she was released. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.