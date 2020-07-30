Police cite two women with harassment following disturbance at motel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Middlesex Township police cited two women with harassment after a disturbance at a motel on the Harrisburg Pike on July 21,

Police filed nontraffic citations against Julia Bray, 32, and Shayla Grimm, 27, after officers were dispatched to the business on a report of a fight.

Officers learned that the woman accused of starting the fight, “Julie Bray,” had fled in a vehicle, according to reports. Police identified her as Julia Bray and arrested her on July 21.

Police said Grimm told them that a woman had arrived at the business unannounced, attacked her and then took off. Police said Grimm also told the officers she had no idea that the woman was coming.

Police later learned that Grimm was the one who told the woman where she was located and was waiting for her, according to reports. After the fight, Grimm harassed the other woman on Facebook in an attempt to frighten her about criminal penalties, police said.

Police filed a nontraffic citation against Grimm for harassment through means of communication.

