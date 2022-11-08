 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police charge juvenile with DUI following hit-and-run crash

  • Updated
Press-Release-Crash-Photo-400x225.jpg

Accident scene at Boxwood Lane and South Market Street. 

Submitted photo 

Upper Allen Township police have charged a 17-year-old with DUI and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.

Police were dispatched around 8:33 p.m. Saturday for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a silver Honda CR-V, according to reports.

As officers were responding, officers received another dispatch for a single vehicle crash at Boxwood Lane and South Market Street, police say. An investigation determined that the striking vehicle from the initial crash was the same vehicle in the secondary crash.

Charges will be handled through the juvenile court system.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

