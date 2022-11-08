Police charge juvenile with DUI following hit-and-run crash

Upper Allen Township police have charged a 17-year-old with DUI and accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.

Police were dispatched around 8:33 p.m. Saturday for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Witnesses described the striking vehicle as a silver Honda CR-V, according to reports.

As officers were responding, officers received another dispatch for a single vehicle crash at Boxwood Lane and South Market Street, police say. An investigation determined that the striking vehicle from the initial crash was the same vehicle in the secondary crash.

Charges will be handled through the juvenile court system.