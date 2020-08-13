Police: Chambersburg woman led police through fake double-homicide investigation, search

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chambersburg woman faces four counts of false reports to law enforcement authorities after police said she made a fake claim about a double homicide that would involve an extensive search for bodies in June.

State Police at Chambersburg reported Thursday that they charged Brandy Lee Karn, 38, with the misdemeanor counts on July 13 following the June investigation into the alleged crimes.

Police said Karn contacted the Chambersburg Police Department on June 16 about two separate homicides that she claimed to have "intimate knowledge of," according to State Police. Karn said the remains of the victims had been dumped in Hamilton and Greene townships, and she identified three people as suspects in the alleged homicides.

The next day, state police conducted an extensive search of the areas described by Karn in her interview, which used numerous members of State Police, a cadaver canine and local law enforcement.

When there were no signs of human remains, police brought Karn to the area, and she directed them to an area that was searched for about 90 minutes before police questioned her again on her story.

Police said when Karn was questioned about the validity of her story, she cried and admitted that she had lied about the entire story and that there was no truth to it.