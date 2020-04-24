Police: Carlisle woman accused of plotting to kill ex-boyfriend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Carlisle woman is in Cumberland County Prison without bail on charges related to the planned murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Carlisle Police charged Claudia Amos, 40, with criminal solicitation to commit murder in the first degree, intimidation, criminal use of a communications facility and robbery.

Police said they discovered that Amos had taken significant steps toward an assault on her ex-boyfriend during a recent ongoing investigation. Those steps included planning the attack and enticing another person to participate in an attack that would kill the ex-boyfriend.

Police said Amos was taken into custody with assistance from East Pennsboro Township police while on her way to carry out the attack.

Police said Amos had numerous items in her possession that were to be used to carry out the attack and later to conceal or destroy evidence.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Birbeck.

