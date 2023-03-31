Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Carlisle man Friday morning after they say he stabbed his girlfriend and fled the scene.

Police responded to the 4100 block of Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township around 8:10 a.m. Friday for a report of a domestic-related stabbing, State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer said in a news release.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that Jonathan Michael Lepperd, 33, of Carlisle, stabbed his girlfriend at the home and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police said Lepperd was located within an hour, his vehicle stopped along the 100 block of Creek Road in West Pennsboro Township where he was arrested after a short foot chase. Creek Road was closed during the incident and reopened as of 10:45 a.m.

The victim was flown to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Charges on Lepperd are forthcoming and an active investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Frazer said.

Big Spring School District locked down

Big Spring School District Superintendent Nicholas Guarente released a statement Friday morning announcing that all Big Spring buildings were directed to shelter in place after the district became aware of a "fast-moving police situation" at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 233 in West Pennsboro Township.

Guarente said the district was in contact with PSP and School Resource Officers throughout the event and there was "no immediate danger at any point" throughout the situation.

The district did not specify a direct connection between the shelter in place and the Upper Frankford Township stabbing and police chase that ensued, but Guarente said once the incident was concluded all of Big Spring's buildings resumed normal operations.