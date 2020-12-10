 Skip to main content
Police: Carlisle man shot BB gun at 3 people, stabbed one in South Middleton
A Carlisle man faces aggravated assault charges after police said he shot a BB gun at three people and stabbed one of them during an altercation in South Middleton Township Tuesday evening.

Elijah Franklin Whitworth, 33, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, stalking, possession of a weapon and loitering at night.

State Police at Carlisle said the charges stem from an incident at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday when Whitworth arrived in the 200 block of Plaza Drive in South Middleton and began shooting a BB gun at three people - one man and two women.

Police said Whitworth then got into an altercation with the male victim, whom he stabbed, causing severe injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, though police did not specify his condition.

Whitworth was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Cumberland County Prison. He was arraigned on Wednesday, and bail was set at $350,000, which he was unable to post.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 in front of Magisterial District Judge Susan Day.

