Police: Carlisle man robbed victim after arranging a meet through social media

A Carlisle man faces charges after police said he robbed a person he arranged to meet through social media.

Miguel Gonzalez Jr., 20, was charged with felony robbery and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor simple assault, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance, after an incident Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carlisle Police said they received a report at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday of a robbery that occurred in the 100 block of West Penn Street.

Police said Gonzalez arranged to meet with a person through social media, and during the encounter he produced a pistol, stole prescription medication and threatened the person with bodily harm.

Police located Gonzalez at 2:45 p.m. in the first block of West North Street that same day, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier arraigned Gonzalez and set bail at $50,000, which Gonzalez was unable to post. He remains in Cumberland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18.