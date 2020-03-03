Police: Carlisle man planted hidden cameras in Upper Allen home

Upper Allen Township Police say a Carlisle man who was arrested Monday on stalking charges faces new charges in a case involving hidden cameras in a township home.

Chad Gsell, 43, was charged Monday with felony possession of a device for intercepting communication, intercept communications and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor invasion of privacy and loitering and prowling at night, stemming from the newest investigation in Upper Allen.

Township police said a resident in the township reported in February that they found several surveillance cameras and audio recorders hidden in their house and vehicle. During the investigation, police said they confiscated several electronic devices used to illegally record the victim.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police said evidence showed Gsell had planted the cameras and recorders.

Gsell was initially taken into custody early Monday morning during a separate stalking investigation in the township and is currently incarcerated in Cumberland County Prison.

Bail in the new case was set at $17,000, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9.