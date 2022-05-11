 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Carlisle man kicked trooper in face, damaged police cruiser after traffic stop

A Carlisle man faces assault charges after State Police at Carlisle said a traffic stop turned violent late Sunday night.

Damien Boyles, 23, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count of carrying a loaded weapon and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief and DUI/unsafe driving after an incident that started with a traffic stop on Walnut Bottom Road near South College Street at 11:54 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they pulled over a 2005 Toyota Sienna for speeding and failing to maintain its lane of travel. According to police, Boyles, the driver, instantly became argumentative and refused to provide identifying information.

Police said they spotted a firearm between Boyles' legs, and they removed him from the vehicle, where he refused commands.

According to police, Boyles spit in the face of one trooper and kicked another in the face while he was taken into custody. Once inside of the patrol vehicle, police said Boyles kicked and damaged the vehicle.

Boyles was arrested but later posted $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.

