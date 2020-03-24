Police: Carlisle man deliberately coughed near senior citizen wearing mask at grocery store

A Carlisle man was charged with terroristic threats and simple assault by physical menace after North Middleton Township police said he deliberately coughed near a senior citizen and mocked the victim for wearing a mask while grocery shopping Friday morning.

Police said they have charged Daniel Tabussi, 57, with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, though court documents are not yet available.

Police said the charges come after Tabussi was at Karns on Spring Road in the township during what should have been a seniors-only shopping hour at the grocery store on Friday.

Police said the victim was recuperating from pneumonia and was wearing personal protective equipment - a medical face mask and gloves - because of the high mortality risk from contracting the coronavirus.

Tabussi approached the victim, deliberately coughed in close proximity to him and made numerous coughing sounds while smiling and laughing, according to police.

Police said Tabussi also mocked the victim for wearing the mask and more than once told the man that he had the coronavirus.