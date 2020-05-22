Police: Carlisle man charged with murder in shooting death of estranged wife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

North Middleton Township Police filed first- and third-degree murder charges Friday against Ronald Wert of Carlisle in the shooting death of his wife.

Wert, 66, was arraigned via video conference Friday morning in front of Magisterial District Judge Paul M. Fegley and denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 1. He is confined in Cumberland County Prison.

Linda Brandt, 64, was shot to death outside her North Middleton Township home on July 22, 2019. She was found with gunshot wounds along the front of her house on the 400 block of Pleasant Hall Road when officers responded.

Police said that shortly after finding Brandt, officers were dispatched to investigate a gunshot victim on the 3700 block of Waggoners Gap Road. There officers said they discovered Wert, the estranged husband of Brandt, alone and lying on the floor at his secluded residence with a gunshot wound to his head and a gun next to his body.