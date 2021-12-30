 Skip to main content
Police: Carlisle man charged after killing cat with BB gun, threatening woman

Carlisle Police say a man is in prison after intimidating a witness and killing her cat with a BB gun.

Steven Robinson, 36, of Carlisle, was charged with felony intimidating a witness and aggravated cruelty to animals, as well as misdemeanor terroristic threats and cruelty to animals after the incident on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to a residence in the first block of South Spring Garden Street for a report of a domestic disturbance at 8:46 p.m. Police learned that Robinson had used a BB gun to shoot the victim's household cat, which resulted in the cat's death.

Police said Robinson also threatened to harm the woman if she contacted police.

Robinson was taken into custody and arraigned the next day, where bail was set at $15,000 cash, which he was unable to post. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

