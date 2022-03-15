 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Carlisle man caused $53K worth of damages at Frog, Switch

Carlisle Police on Tuesday said a Carlisle man faces charges in connection with a 2018 burglary at Frog, Switch and Manufacturing Co.

Jayden Darrius Galloway, 20, was charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief, as well as misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking in connection with the April 1, 2018, incident.

Police had responded that day at 9:15 p.m. to Frog, Switch on East High Street and discovered someone had forced their way into the administration building. Once there, the person deployed dry chemical extinguishers, which damaged electronic and computer equipment, and police found additional damage in the office of the manufacturing building.

Police said a pellet gun was also taken from an office, and the total amount of damage was in excess of $53,000.

Police linked Galloway to the scene through DNA analysis, and a criminal complaint was filed on March 10. The charges were filed via summons, and Galloway is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 4.

Jayden Galloway

Galloway
