A Virginia man who had committed a burglary in Carlisle and theft in North Middleton Township swam the Conodoguinet Creek on Saturday in an attempt to flee the scene but ended up with hypothermia, according to North Middleton police.
A resident in the 700 block of North West Street in Carlisle told Carlisle Police that someone had been in his basement. The man attempted to access the first floor of the house, but fled when confronted by the homeowner, Carlisle Police said. Officers later located clothing belonging to the man near Cave hill Drive.
At about 11 a.m., North Middleton Township Police were dispatched to the area of Cave Hill Drive for a vehicle break-in. They were informed by Carlisle Police about the burglar.
Ibrahim Hussen, 24, of Alexandria, Virginia, had entered a parked vehicle and stolen a wallet, North Middleton police said. Hussen then fled north by swimming the Conodoguinet Creek.
He continued north on Longs Gap Road, police said, but hypothermia began to set in, so he started knocking on doors in the the East Slate Hill area, asking for help.
Police were notified, took Hussen into custody, and gave him warm blankets. He was treated at the scene by EMS and taken to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle for evaluation.
He was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass for the Carlisle portion of the incident, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and theft from a motor vehicle for the North Middleton Township portion of the incident, according to court documents. He was confined to Cumberland County Prison, and was unable to post $100,000 bail.