Police: Boiling Springs man accused of firing into teen's home over payment for pot 'cookie'

A Boiling Springs man faces charges after police said he fired shots into the York County home of a teenager over what he thought was a failure to pay him for a pot "cookie."

William Nally Jr., 22, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, five counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief after the Jan. 20 incident in the 100 block of Furman Road in Franklin Township.

Northern York County Regional Police were called to the home after several shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Police determined the home was struck twice, and police recovered one of the projectiles.

Police interviewed a 16-year-old at the home who said he believed the suspect was named "Will," with whom he was put in contact by a mutual friend in October 2019. The teen had purchased a pot "cookie" from the man for $20, but the man became angry at him and accused him of paying with a counterfeit bill.

The teen then told police that he received a message that day from the man demanding money, and a maroon Pontiac was seen driving past the house blowing the horn a little before the shooting.