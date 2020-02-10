Police: Boiling Springs man accused of firing into teen's home over payment for pot 'cookie'

A Boiling Springs man faces charges after police said he fired shots into the York County home of a teenager over what he thought was a failure to pay him for a pot "cookie."
William Nally Jr., 22, was charged with felony discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, five counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief after the Jan. 20 incident in the 100 block of Furman Road in Franklin Township.
Northern York County Regional Police were called to the home after several shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Police determined the home was struck twice, and police recovered one of the projectiles.
Police interviewed a 16-year-old at the home who said he believed the suspect was named "Will," with whom he was put in contact by a mutual friend in October 2019. The teen had purchased a pot "cookie" from the man for $20, but the man became angry at him and accused him of paying with a counterfeit bill.
You have free articles remaining.
The teen then told police that he received a message that day from the man demanding money, and a maroon Pontiac was seen driving past the house blowing the horn a little before the shooting.
The teen had four to five friends in the home at the time the shots were fired, though nobody was struck, according to police.
Through witness interviews and social media contacts, police identified Nally as a suspect, and PennDOT records showed Nally owned a 2004 Pontiac that was burgundy.
Nally was interviewed by police, and police said he confessed to shooting at the teen's home because the teen owed him money. Nally said he no longer possessed the gun that he used to shoot at the house.
Charges against Nally were filed on Feb. 5, and he was arraigned on Feb. 10 in front of Magisterial District Judge Richard Thomas, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, which he posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.