Police: Babysitter charged after children seen alone swimming in farm pond in York County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A babysitter in York County faces two counts of child endangerment after two of the children for whom she was caring, unknown to her, were found swimming alone in a farm pond on Sunday.

Savannah Peterson, 19, of Glenville, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment in connection with an incident Sunday.

Northern York County Police received a report Sunday morning from a Manheim Township farmer who discovered two children - ages 6 and 9 - swimming in his farm pond that is surrounded by fenced-in pasture. The children were wearing bathing suits, and the property owner had the children leave his land.

Police located the children at a home in the 5300 block of Blue Hill Road and found them in "fine health." The only adult at home was Peterson who was responsible for the children while the grandfather was not home.

Police said she had no idea the children had ever left the property, and police also noted signs of intoxication.

The grandfather returned home to take custody of the children, and Peterson was arraigned and posted $5,000 unsecured bail.