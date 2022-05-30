Police arrest man in connection with a stabbing incident Sunday night in Carlisle

Carlisle Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing Sunday night in the 400 block of Factory Street in the borough.

Police said Shane Allen Winters, 28, has been charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Officers responded to a call around 9 p.m. Sunday and, upon arrival, found a person lying on the sidewalk, according to reports.

Police say officers administered first aid before the victim was transported to an area hospital where the person is listed in critical but stable condition.

Carlisle police officers and the K-9 unit located Winters at the Petro Travel Center off the Harrisburg Pike, according to reports. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

