Police: Armed woman charged after making threats at South Middleton church

State Police at Carlisle reported that a Harrisburg woman who was armed and had body armor faces charges after an incident at a South Middleton church Sunday morning.

Police said Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg, will be charged with risking catastrophe, unlawful body armor, harassment, simple assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats, after the incident at Bethel Assembly Church of God on the Holly Pike in South Middleton.

Police said the woman was "making threats at church patrons as they were entering for service" at about 10 a.m. Sunday. Police said church patrons were able to talk to her until troopers arrived at the scene, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not provide any further details about the incident regarding what she was armed with or the nature of the threats, but they did mention that Espigh is accused of being involved in a burglary earlier Sunday morning in Fairview Township.

Charging documents were not immediately available Sunday, and police said the investigation is ongoing.