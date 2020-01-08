State Police at Chambersburg are looking for a man they say brandished a handgun and attempted to rob a Shippensburg-area gas station on Tuesday.
Police were called at 6 p.m. to the Sunoco gas station in the 8200 block of Olde Scotland Road in Southampton Township, Franklin County.
Surveillance footage showed that the man brandished a black-and-silver handgun and demanded money from the cash register, police said.
He then fled on foot toward Interstate 81.
The robber is reported to be a young a man between 25 and 35 years old. He was seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored mask over the lower half of his face, light-colored jeans and white basketball-type high-top sneakers, police said.
He is between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall, and was described by witnesses as “very skinny,” likely weighing between 140 to 150 pounds.
Anyone with information can contact State Police at Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.