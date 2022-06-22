Police: 3 dead in Adams County crash Wednesday

State Police at Gettysburg said three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Wednesday.

Police said about 2 p.m. that they are still investigating the crash in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, Adams County. The road is shut down, pending completion of the investigation.

Police are not yet releasing the names of those who died in the crash, and did not provide any further details about the crash or when it happened Wednesday.

Police ask that any witnesses to the crash call them at 717-334-8111.