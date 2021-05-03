Police: 2 flown to hospital after falling from mattress pulled behind truck during party in York County

Northern York County Regional Police said two partygoers were flown to the hospital after they fell off a mattress that was being pulled by a truck in Manheim Township early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 5500 block of Wolfgang School Road at 2:54 a.m. Sunday and found a 26-year-old Glen Rock woman with a major head injury and a 24-year-old Glen Rock man with a severe leg injury. Both were flown to York Hospital, and police noted the woman is expected to survive her head injury.

When police arrived, no vehicle was present at the scene, but through interviews, they were directed back to a residence in the 6200 block of Wolfgang School Road where a party occurred.

Police said a 19-year-old Hanover man was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up with a chain hooked to the back of his truck. Using the chain, he pulled a box spring and mattress behind the truck as those attending the party rode on the mattress.

Police said the two people fell off when the vehicle negotiated a curve in the road, and both people struck a road sign.

Police said the driver fled the scene and returned to the party, and police discovered people at the party threw the box spring and mattress onto the bonfire.

Police did not announced any charges, but said the investigation into the incident continues. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 717-467-TELL.